Former Purdue professor Menashi Cohen, in blue jail garb and handcuffs, asked for a lower bond in his first court appearance after he was indicted last week on 19 charges including money laundering, theft, corrupt business influence and tax evasion.

Cohen appeared in Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 on Wednesday afternoon to go over the charges and schedule future hearings. A trial is tentatively set for Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m., and the final pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 27.

Cohen is charged with: corrupt business influence (level 5 felony), four counts of money laundering (level 6 felony), six counts of theft (level 6 felony), five counts of tax evasion (level 6 felony), failure to maintain records (class A misdemeanor), failure to remit taxes (level 6 felony) and perjury (level 6 felony).

The indictment alleges that between May 1, 2017, and Sept. 1, 2020, Cohen profited off of "retail merchandise, gift cards and/or U.S. currency derived from a pattern of racketeering." On more than two occasions, he allegedly purchased stolen retail property from at least 14 different retailers, including Walmart, Macy's, Sears and Best Buy. He then resold the items online, through an auction company or through his company, CD Land Inc., which shares an address with Deal Zone, another company he and his wife owned. Dozens of police officers raided Deal Zone on March 5, 2021, in an investigation related to a civil forfeiture filed against the Cohens.

Cohen "aided, induced or conceived others to commit theft of retail merchandise," the indictment reads. Some of those retail items included vacuums, kitchen appliances, clothing, pills, gaming systems and other electronics.

Cohen also failed to properly filed taxes for the years 2017 through 2021, the indictment says. He also failed to maintain proper records of financial accounts and keep them open for inspection.

Judge Steven Meyer said the possible penalty for a level 6 felony is one half to two and a half years incarcerated, and a level 5 felony can bring one to six years. He said he doesn't know yet whether the sentences would run concurrent or consecutive yet, meaning if Cohen is found guilty, the sentences could run all at once or one after another.

Cohen's legal defense filed a motion to reduce his bond Wednesday morning before the hearing.

The motion, written by defense attorney Jackie Bennett, says Cohen is "not a flight risk or danger to the community and should be released without bond."

Cohen's bond is set to $50,000 cash and a $250,000 surety. The motion claims that the current bond is "excessive and therefore a violation of Cohen's rights." Bennett asked that the bond be reduced to $500 cash, saying he was hoping that Cohen could bond out the same day.

Deputy Prosecutor Natasha Corbett asked for a hearing on the motion, which the judge scheduled for May 11 at 11 a.m. She said she will call West Lafayette Police Lt. Jon Eager as a witness. Eager and WLPD were part of the initial investigation into Deal Zone and Treasure on Pallets as a result of the civil forfeiture.

The charges are related to a civil forfeiture case filed against Cohen and his former wife, Fran Cohen, in April 2021. Local police departments, the prosecutor's office and the state of Indiana filed the lawsuit against the Cohens, the owners of Treasure on Pallets, asking that their assets be frozen and seized because of allegations of racketeering and money laundering.

The Cohens also owned Deal Zone, the business on Creasy Lane that was raided last March. Police also served search warrants at the Cohens’ separate residences in Lafayette.

“Offenses involving theft were committed by knowingly or intentionally purchasing stolen property; aiding, inducing or causing others to commit theft; and/or ... failing to report money owed to the state of Indiana” in taxes, the forfeiture lawsuit said.

The initial search warrants yielded nearly $200,000 in cash alone, the lawsuit states. A list of other items seized includes jewelry and gold items at Fran Cohen’s residence, as well as firearms and electronics from Menashi Cohen’s residence.

Civil forfeiture laws allow law enforcement agencies to seize and keep cash and other items based on the property’s suspected connection to possible criminal activity.