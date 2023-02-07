Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to a news release.
A preliminary investigation by detectives from the Lafayette post shows that just before noon Monday, Tippecanoe County Jail staff was alerted by an inmate of a possible medical emergency in their jail cell. Jail staff then found an inmate in the jail cell unresponsive and requested EMS.
Despite life-saving efforts, state police officials said in the release, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail by the Tippecanoe County coroner.
The preliminary investigation does not indicate any signs of foul play, the release said. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death. The name of the inmate will be released by the coroner later.