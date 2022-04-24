Dozens of people volunteered to pick up trash around the Wabash river banks during the De-Trash the Wabash event Saturday morning.
Event attendees chose one of nine areas that were spread over nine miles of the banks of the Wabash.
Local organizations have been hosting the event twice a year for the last two decades, according to Monica Christopher, one of the workers at Riverside skating center. Christopher said she had worked at this event for 10 years.
Tippecanoe County Partnership for Water Quality, Wabash River Enhancement Corporation and Tippecanoe Solid Waste Management District all help host the biannual event, according to third year event worker Amy Krzton-Presson, who works with the Wabash Enhancement Corporation.
The event works towards the organizations’ goals of cleaning up trash, improving water quality and reducing litter, according to Krzton-Presson.
While the event went on, the dumpster near Riverside skating center was quickly filled up with abandoned camping equipment, bicycle wheels and wooden debris as trucks filled with large pieces of waste and debris came from the pick up zones to drop off.
The organizers supplied trash pickers, work gloves and reflective vests for the volunteers to use while picking up litter around the area they had chosen during their registration. Volunteer groups were also supplied with trash bags to fill up.
Several Purdue students and organizations volunteered at the event.
President of the Health Science Graduate Student Organization Mahsa Servati and vice-president Humberto Mansivais, both PhD students for Medical Physics and Diagnostic Imaging, were looking for an Earth day event to participate in. Mansiavais said he found out about the event during a call to the Tippecanoe Parks and Recreation department.
“We signed up as a group,” Servati said. “We wanted to do something for Earth day.”
While this was these students’ first time volunteering for De-Trash the Wabash, Servati said she “hoped to have more events like this in the future.”
If there was more publicity surrounding the event, Servati said, the club might have known about it earlier and there might be more people to help.
Purdue’s Wildlife Society club also volunteered for the first time this year. One of the organization’s members, Alex Dudley, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture, said she found out about the event through a staff member from the Office of Forestry and Natural Resources. She said “this event seemed connected with our club and its values.”
Many groups and individuals not affiliated with Purdue also pitched in, like Kathryn Ault who said she was volunteering with a group of Boy Scouts.
The large amounts of trash were surprising to see, said Wildlife society member Anne Talbot, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture.
There was even more trash that the volunteers did not have time to pick up. Servati said if the Health Science Graduate Student Organization had enough energy by the end, they could fill many more trash bags very easily.
“We filled 20 to 25 trash bags,” Mansivais said. “Two or three times the amount of trash bags we originally got.”