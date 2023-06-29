Two teenagers were arrested and incarcerated in the Hendricks County Jail early Thursday in connection with an incident Wednesday night that claimed the life of Indiana State Police trooper Aaron N. Smith.
Eddie P. Jones, Jr., 18, from Sikeston, Missouri, who was allegedly driving a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, has been preliminarily charged with murder, a Level 1 Felony, according to a news release.
The passenger, DeMareon L. Curry, 19, also from Sikeston, Missouri, has been preliminarily charged with auto theft, a Level 5 Felony.
The crash Wednesday on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of Interstate 70, killed 33-year-old Smith, from Franklin, Indiana, who served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years.
The preliminary state police investigation indicates that about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Smith was assisting other troopers on Ronald Reagan Parkway with a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Smith attempted to de-escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks and was struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured. Emergency medical care was rendered at the scene, and he was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died.
Smith is survived by his wife.
“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith's family, friends and co-workers,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said in the release.
The suspect driver involved, along with an adult and juvenile passenger, were taken to Indianapolis hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A 15-year-old female, who was listed as a missing person from Missouri, will be turned over to authorities from that state later Thursday. She is not being charged in connection with this incident.