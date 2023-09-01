The Lafayette School Corporation has been awarded with a $400,000 grant to support student mental health services.
The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which delegates funding to mental health care in schools, was responsible for awarding the money to LSC through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Award.
The act set aside $1 billion to improve school safety by funding programs preventing issues like bullying and gun violence in local school corporations like LSC.
Democratic Rep. Sheila Klinker said the Lafayette School Corporation grant may use the grant to hire more school counselors.
“It’s a move in the right direction,” Klinker said. “Money for mental health is crucial.”
Last Friday a 17-year-old student at Jefferson High School pulled a knife on another student during an argument, local media reported. Klinker said the incident was an example of poor student mental health in LSC.
The student was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and possession of a knife on school property, local media reported. There were no injuries.