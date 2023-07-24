The owner of popular West Lafayette store JL Records, Jim Pasdach, died last Wednesday after a battle with congestive heart failure.
The 74-year-old opened JL records in 1981 and ran the store until his death.
“Rock n’ roll music was his greatest love! His legacy, JL Records, will continue to be a mecca for music lovers under the leadership of his wife, Teresa, and their son, Vinny, with Dan and Hunter by their sides,” JL Records wrote on its social media.
“He was one-of-a-kind, he had a reputation of being tough,” said Dan Lumley, who works at JL Records. “He also was incredibly friendly to all the customers. The only people that he was rough with were the people that deserve it. He would not tolerate shoplifting.”
Lumley said Pasdach knew everything about every genre of music, but his favorites were the 50’s through the 70’s, especially The Beatles. Pasdach was also a freelance contributor to the Journal and Courier, according to an article they wrote.
“He worked here six days a week for most of his life,” Lumley said. “Even on his days off, sometimes you come in and he’d be here and we’d be like ‘Oh, there goes Jim! Working on his day off!’”
Lumley, 57, was behind the counter with Hunter Butler, 26. They both spoke quietly, pausing to help customers searching for CDs and vinyls. Butler, who said Pasdach was like a father and a grandfather to him, said some people choose to come to Purdue because JL Records is close by.
The inside of JL records is a museum of musicians, both popular and obscure. The walls are covered in antique merchandise, posters and stacks of tapes.
“Customers feared him, but he had a soft side that others didn’t know,” Butler said sadly. “He was known for breaking fingers and cracking skulls. Busting heads.”
“He’s not here, we just got to do what he would do,” Butler said. “It’s always been that way, but now that he’s really not here…”
Butler trailed off and shrugged. He said they were planning on playing The Beatles all day in honor of Pasdach, but when he tried to listen to the band, he couldn’t do it.
“I can’t get myself to listen to the Beatles without crying like a little bitch,” Butler said, then added that he had spent some time listening to them several nights ago.
Butler said Pasdach would have wanted the store to stay open after he died, and that he wanted his ashes to be placed in a vintage Beatles Rubber Soul album lunchbox that currently hangs in the store.