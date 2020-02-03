A Purdue alumna filed a complaint for damages and a request for trial-by-jury on Wednesday after a West Lafayette Police Departent officer allegedly hit her while driving his car.
According to court documents, Princess Daniels-Porter was walking through the crosswalk of West State Street and Martin Jischke Drive when Officer Sanford Swanson allegedly failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian, striking Daniels-Porter with his vehicle and knocking her to the ground. The plaintiff alleges the incident was caused by Swanson’s negligence.
Harvey Lancaster, Daniels-Porter’s lawyer, said the investigation is in its early stages, and he is still trying to determine the extent of the damages and why the incident occurred.
“It is our understanding that she was walking across while the light was green,” he said. “We also know that it doesn’t seem like any emergency lights were activated, so we are trying to determine why he turned left.”
WLPD has not responded to requests for comment.