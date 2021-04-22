A West Lafayette man turned himself in to police Tuesday after hitting a Purdue student on a scooter Monday and leaving the scene of an accident - the second time this year he left the scene of an accident, according to Lafayette police.
Cornelius Harrell, 18, was arrested on two preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident as well as neglect of a dependent.
Harrell was driving northbound on U.S. 52 on Jan. 29 when he struck another car crossing the highway, LPD Lt. Ian O'Shields said. Harrell and the passenger, whom O'Shields did not name, then ran from the scene, leaving two children, ages 10 and 11, in the car.
The children suffered concussions and were transported to the hospital but didn't suffer life-threatening injuries, he said. O'Shields said he didn't know the relationship between Harrell and the kids.
Harrell's car then struck a Purdue student on a Bird scooter Monday while the student was crossing the intersection of North and 10th streets in Lafayette. Harrell immediately drove away from the scene, O'Shields said.
The student was not seriously injured.
According to online court records, Harrell has other pending cases against him in Tippecanoe County, including charges of battery, domestic battery and driving without a license.