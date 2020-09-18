A Lafayette man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly attempting to cut off his neighbor's head and getting stabbed by the neighbor in self-defense, according to court documents.
Keith Hyde, 52, was charged with burglary with a deadly weapon and intimidation with a deadly weapon after kicking down a door and attempting to stab the victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim was reportedly sitting in his bedroom with the door locked when he heard a knock on his door, according to the affidavit. Then a man's voice came from behind the door, telling the victim "he was coming for him."
Hyde allegedly proceeded to kick down the door, then stood in the doorway with "the biggest knife he could find," and started moving towards the victim while shifting his knife to point upwards, the document reads.
Hyde charged at the victim, intending to cut off the man's head according to later police interviews with Hyde, but the victim sidestepped the man and used his own knife to stab him in the shoulder, according to the affidavit. Hyde then attempted to throw the knife he was holding at the victim, but missed and the knife was left in the wall above the victim's bed.
Lafayette Police Department officers who responded to the scene on the 2000 block of South Street found Hyde's knife stuck in the bedroom wall. Hyde was not arrested as of noon Friday, and has a warrant out for his arrest per court documents.