Witness after witness struggled to recall an exact timeline for Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising’s travels as the prosecution continued its case Tuesday afternoon.
However they were clear about one thing, she traveled extensively during the latter half of 2020.
First to take the stand in the afternoon session was Purdue professor Greg Michalski, who clarified he didn’t draft a formal lease until Teising expressed concern that their agreement was only verbal.
He further clarified that Teising, who had a room in his house, slept mostly in her trailer and that he did not keep track of when she was in the house. Michalski said Teising’s room had a bed, a chest of drawers and a bedside table.
The trailer, also referred to as a camper and an RV, was a point of contention in the trial. Multiple witnesses testified to Teising living in it while she stayed at their homes.
Andrew Jones and his wife Amber both said Teising stayed with them in Anderson, Indiana, for a couple months between late June until September 2020.
“I’ve known her for 30 years, we’re close friends,” Andrew said about his relationship with Teising.
The RV was parked in the garage and was hooked up to the water supply and the electricity, Andrew said. To compensate for the increased utility bill, Teising paid the bill in full for the month.
Both Andrew and Amber said the RV wasn't parked at the house for the entire period, but neither of them could say with certainty where Teising traveled. They also said they knew she had gone to Florida, but didn't know when or for how long.
Amber Jones said she and Teising were good friends, and they “would talk every day.” She said Teising didn't sleep in the house, but would be there during the day sometimes, and she “didn’t know that they always followed CDC guidelines.”
While she knew Teising did yearly trips to Florida, Amber said she was unsure of how much time she usually spent there.
“Jennifer is pretty fly by the seat of her pants,” she said.
County councilwoman Lisa Dullum said Teising was already in Florida in October 2020 and that she believed Teising would be back after the winter months. When Deputy Prosecutor Natasha Corbett asked Dullum to clarify what she meant by winter months, she said December through February.
Also testifying was Robert Disney, a friend of Teising’s daughter, Maggie. He said he helped Teising move her belongings from her old West Lafayette address to her mother’s house in Vincennes. Disney also said he was asked to clean Michalski’s house when Teising moved in.
Despite being called as the state’s witnesses, most who took the stand Tuesday afternoon were supportive of Teising and claimed to still be friends with her. Dullum said she and Teising were still close friends and had last talked Sunday.
The Jones each listed a separate day for their last communication with Teising, but both of them called regarding her mother’s funeral, which took place on Friday Dec. 10.
“I miss her,” Amber said to Teising's attorney Karen Celestino-Horseman.