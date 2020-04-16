Indiana is nearing 10,000 total positive COVID-19 cases and 500 total deaths, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's website.
The ISDH's website, updated daily at noon, reported 9,542 total positive cases and 477 deaths Thursday, with four of those deaths reported Wednesday. The website also reports 611 new cases since Monday.
The state's supply of ventilators and beds are more available than not, with 23.8% of ICU beds housing COVID patients and 14.4% of ventilators in use.
People aged 50-59 remain the largest at-risk population for infection, comprising 20% of positive cases. About 39% of deaths have been reported to be from patients 80 year of age or older.
Tippecanoe County saw six new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The county now sits at 51 total positive tests. No new deaths have been reported.