A video of bouncers at Where Else Bar restraining and fighting with a patron was posted to Reddit Saturday morning.
The 14-second clip shows one bouncer holding the person down on the ground and punching him while another stands above the person punching and kicking him. The staff members eventually picked him up, then another employee stepped in to punch him two more times.
Throughout the fight, other patrons tried to separate the bouncers from the detained patron. One pulled on the shirt of a bouncer and another stepped in the middle of the altercation to push the bouncers off of him.
West Lafayette Police were called to Where Else around 3 a.m. to respond to fight, WLPD Lt. Jason Philhower said. Officers said they didn't see a fight when they arrived, but one person complained of a broken leg. It's unclear if he was the same person fighting in the video. The person reportedly refused treatment when ambulances arrived at the scene.
The Exponent emailed Where Else, which is closed on Sundays, for more information about the incident, but did not immediately receive a response.