Lazy Cat Lounge isn’t just a quaint coffee shop that happens to have cats running around; it’s Greater Lafayette’s newest way for the community to adopt, not shop.
Lafayette’s first and only cat cafe, just off the corner of 9th and Main streets, works with My New Cat Rescue to handle the adoption process, said Kennedy Van Meter, owner of the cafe.
“(They) get them spayed or neutered, get them all their vaccinations,” she said. “If they’re friendly, they come to live in the cafe with us full time until they get adopted.”
The Lafayette-based nonprofit organization has been rescuing cats in Greater Lafayette for almost a decade, My New Cat Treasurer Mona Martinek said on Wednesday.
“We’re a foster-based network, so we have foster homes that our kitties live in,” she said, “and we operate solely on donations.”
Most of the cats the organization takes in are surrendered by their owners, Martinek added. “We tend not to do strays too much. We have done stray moms when we can get the mom and then raise the kittens.”
Martinek said Lazy Cat Lounge has been “absolutely wonderful” for the community and its abandoned cats since its grand opening in November.
“Since we’re foster-based, if we don’t have a ready foster, we just can’t help them,” she said. But now that the cafe is open, My New Cat has been able to take in and adopt more cats than ever before.
Despite Lazy Cat Lounge closing for months, Martinek said My New Cat has had more than 100 adoptions this year.
Van Meter, who previously worked with cats at Almost Home Humane Society, believes the cafe’s environment is one of the best ways for a family to find a furry friend.
“What I like about it here is, when I worked at the animal shelter, I did adoptions and people would say, ‘I’m looking for this kind of cat, can you help me?’ she said. “But (the cats) have been in cages for months, so you’re like ‘I don’t really know their personality.’”
At Lazy Cat Lounge, however, the cats are free to roam, relax and act as their natural selves beside their potential owners.
The cafe charges an entry fee of $9 per person “to keep our kitties safe, warm and fed,” its website reads. That fee grants anyone an hour in the Cat Lounge, where you’re free to pet and play with the cats to your heart’s content.
If, within that hour, you’ve fallen in love with one of those cats and you’d like to take them home, you can start the adoption process that day.
All cats at the cafe are microchipped, have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and are tested for the feline leukemia virus, Van Meter said. To cover those costs, taking home a kitten costs $85 and an adult cat costs $60.
Van Meter says when you adopt a cat from Lazy Cat Lounge, you also receive a free examination voucher to any of the veterinarians My New Cat Rescue has partnered with: Blair Animal Clinic, Wildcat Valley Animal Clinic and Purdue Small Animal Hospital.
Once you’ve taken a kitty home, the cafe makes a well-check call, typically about a month after adoption, just to make sure the cat is adjusting to the new home well, Van Meter said.
“But a lot of the time,” she added, “people update us with pictures of their own volition.”
