Lafayette police Officer Matt Meeks' three sons playfully bounced around him, as he described how he’d saved a car crash victim’s life.
“He had hit a dump truck,” Meeks said over the sound of his 10-year-old’s laughter. “When I got there, Officer Leveque was already on the scene, had him out of the vehicle and was doing chest compressions. I could tell he was struggling to breathe, so I propped his head back and he started gasping for air.”
Although Meeks and Leveque didn’t realize it at the time, the victim had suffered a heart attack immediately before the crash. After he was sent to the hospital, the doctors told Lafayette police that, if it weren’t for their actions, he would have died.
When asked how he felt about saving someone's life, Meeks only said “It’s always nice to try to help people out.”
With coworkers, loved ones and city officials in the audience, Meeks, Leveque and three other officers received life-saving awards at an LPD ceremony Friday. Lafayette Police Chief Scott Galloway also honored Capt. Brian Phillips, who is retiring in October after 21 years of service, with a plaque and a custom ring.
Roswarski, who was the LPD police chief 20 years ago, said he is “in awe” of LPD calling it the “best police department in Indiana.”
“We know the job is incredibly challenging,” he said during his speech. “It takes very, very special people to be able to do this job. A lot of people are not willing to risk their lives every day for somebody else’s life, for people they don’t know.”
While stepping behind the podium to present the life-saving awards, Patrol Capt. Adam Mellady tripped on the microphone chord.
“I had a couple jokes about my time with Kevin Phillips the recruit officer, but since I just tripped over that wire, I think I’ll just get started,” he said.
Officer Jeremy O’Donnell, Mellady said, helped pull an old man out of a burning building. Officer Jeremey Kennedy saved a gunshot victim from bleeding to death. Leveque and Meeks worked together to save a car crash victim while Officer Neil Cain applied a tourniquet to the stump of a man’s ankle after he’d lost his foot in a motorcycle crash.
None of the victims were at the ceremony.
“I was doing my duty,” Leveque said when asked how it felt to save someone’s life. “I did what I was trained to do. I found out later that he survived, which I was happy about. I kind of shut out the outside world and did the job.”
O’Donnell said he was on patrol during the night shift when he saved the old man from a burning building.
“I was going down the street, just driving, and I passed a family waving frantically,” he said. “That’s when they indicated to me that their home was on fire and the grandfather was trapped in the back.”
O’Donnell said he tried to enter through the front door, but the billowing smoke didn’t hide the fiery glow inside the house.
“That indicated to me (going that way) was probably not a good idea, so I went to the back side of the home,” he said. “I was able to open up the window to his bedroom and assisted him in finding a way out.”
He said the family was grateful, but rattled, and were able to move back into the house after it had been fixed a month later.
O’Donnell is on the LPD Crisis Negotiation Team and the Honor Guard. He’s also an active shooter instructor for local schools.
“I like to be a participant as much as I can,” he said. “I think all (those programs) are important to the community.”
Additionally, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski swore in a new officer, Alejandro Ramirez Gervacio.
Galloway introduced Gervacio to the crowd, telling the audience how the new officer was born in Mexico, served in the Army National Guard for six years, received a degree in criminal justice at the University of Kokomo and spent four years serving in the Kokomo Police Department.
“You’ve been through this a little bit but you know you’re going to embark on a noble profession,” Galloway said, addressing Gervacio from the podium. “You’re going to be a defender of citizen’s rights and freedoms and represent the Lafayette Police Department.”
“You have a speech prepared, right?” Galloway asked Gervacio after he was sworn in.
“No,” Gervacio said to a round of laughs.