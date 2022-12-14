The packed crowd at Bruno's Pizza was the second group to hear Erin Easter's mayoral campaign announcement. Bennett Easter's fifth-grade class heard the news first.
The West Lafayette director of development's son was so excited about his mom's decision, he scooped her and announced it to his class Monday.
The several dozen family members, friends and West Lafayette city officials standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the dining room of Bruno's, which was to-go only for the night, didn't seem to mind.
When Easter, a Lafayette Jefferson High School alumna, graduated from Purdue in 2005, she thought there was "no way in the world" she would stay in West Lafayette, she said. She worked in several cities throughout the Midwest and in former President Barack Obama's campaign in 2008 before moving back in 2009 for a job in Greater Lafayette Commerce.
She was there for nine years before beginning in the Department of Development, where she began working under now-15-year Mayor John Dennis.
Dennis was the first speaker for the night, holding Easter's hands and putting his head against hers before whistling loud enough to silence the roar of dozens of conversations.
"The name 'Erin Easter' has a lot of street cred," he said.
He credited her for the city's strong relationship with Purdue and its administration and other organizations throughout the area, something he said is "critically important."
"I'm really picky about my hometown," Dennis said. "I would not stand up here and endorse someone that I did not believe in, that I did not trust and I did not know is going to take everything we've done up to this point and take it up to the stratosphere."
One of Easter's focus points in her campaign for the 2023 election will be managing growth, she said. West Lafayette has grown tremendously, she noted the $2.3 billion in investments in the city this year, and she said she wants to move forward with "great intention" to preserve what makes West Lafayette what it is.
Part of that involves working with the wastewater treatment plant and finding what areas in West Lafayette need to be reached but haven't been. Another is housing. There are about 37,000 beds for rent in all of West Lafayette, she said, and about 39,000 undergraduate students at Purdue.
Not to say we don't want more people coming to West Lafayette, she said, but alongside the question of whether to continue building high-rises is how to plan for how to have a place for people to live safely and affordably.