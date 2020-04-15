A second Tippecanoe County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. ISDH has confirmed 46 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tippecanoe County as of Wednesday.
The website updates at noon every day. After a brief decline in newly reported cases, the number spiked yesterday to 433 new cases in Indiana. New deaths by day were at their lowest since March 27.
The state has a significant supply of available beds and ventilators. 45.6% of ICU beds are unoccupied with 25% being used for COVID-19 patients. 74% of ventilators are available and 14.6% are being used for COVID-19.
No other details were available from the county health department about the county's second COVID-19 death early Wednesday afternoon.