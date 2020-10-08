Greater Lafayette Commerce has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Christmas Parade because of coronavirus concerns. The event is the largest holiday parade in the state, according to the Home of Purdue website.
“After careful consideration and consultations with the Tippecanoe County Health Department, Mayors of both cities, and the County Commissioners, it is in the best interest for the citizens and community to cancel this year’s parade,” David Huhnke, director of marketing and communications said in a press release.
However, the release also announced a new event called the “Santa Express Tour,” which will see the jolly Christmas icon drive through local neighborhoods on an antique Lafayette Fire Department truck.
A schedule of the dates and times for the Santa Express will be released at a later date, according to the release.