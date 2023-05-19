Lafayette police arrested three people, including a 15-year-old boy, Friday morning, all on criminal recklessness and cocaine charges.
Eliel Sanchez, 18, and 19-year-old Alexis Leming, both of Lafayette, were also arrested, according to a Lafayette Police Department news release.
Shootings were reported Wednesday on Central Street and Kilbourne Court, the release said.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Teal Road about 1:50 a.m. Friday and got a search warrant. Police also had a search warrant for a residence in the 1600 block of Paige Road.
While executing the warrants, police allegedly found guns and drugs, the press release said.
Each is facing preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm and possession of cocaine. Sanchez was arrested with an additional preliminary charge of operating while never receiving a license and the 15-year-old with a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor.
Sanchez and Leming are being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Friday afternoon, according to jail logs, with a bond of $1,000 and $1,500, respectively. Formal charges have not been filed as of Friday afternoon.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shootings to call their detective division at 765-807-1250 or the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.