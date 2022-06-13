Two people from West Lafayette were arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic drug and dealing of a narcotic drug.
Lorenzo Butler, 51, and Witonna Butler, 53, of the 1100 block of Summer Drive, were both arrested after Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force and West Lafayette Police Department officers found 25 grams of alleged fentanyl while executing a search warrant for suspected drug dealing, according to a press release.
The alleged fentanyl has a value of $6,955, according to the release.
Lorenzo Butler previously pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and possession of a narcotic drug in 2020. In a separate case in 2020, he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a narcotic drug, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Lorenzo Butler is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $7,500 bond as of Monday afternoon.
Witonna Butler was already facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended for a case in 2021. As of Monday afternoon, she is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $5,000 bond.