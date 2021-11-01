A Crawfordsville man was arrested Sunday night after reportedly causing an accident that sent one victim to an Indianapolis hospital.
Margarito Mendez, 21, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, and operating without a license.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Sagamore Parkway and Yeager Road, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Mendez reportedly rear-ended another vehicle then attempted to leave the scene before he was stopped in a traffic stop.
The collision was significant, Ferguson said. The victim, Brent Bachman, 24, was first taken to a local hospital, then later transported to an Indianapolis hospital. Bachman is now in stable condition, Ferguson said Monday.
Bachman was driving a Mazda 3 when he was rear-ended at a high speed by Mendez, who was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Bachman's vehicle was pushed into a traffic control box, but Ferguson said the high speed rear-ending was the source of the most damage.