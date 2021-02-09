Two Purdue students were arrested Sunday night on charges of operating vehicles while intoxicated, according to police reports.
Kailey Johnson, 23, and Ethan Hunnicutt, 20, were apprehended by police in two separate incidents.
West Lafayette Police Department officer Jeff Dunscomb reported stopping Johnson, a student in the College of Liberal Arts, while she was driving north on River Road from State Street. In his report, he wrote that the vehicle struck the median multiple times before it “struck the center cement divider and then continued to travel north bound in the south bound lane.”
Dunscomb approached the vehicle after signaling for it to pull over and asked Johnson to step out of the car, according to a police report. Johnson reportedly said she didn’t want to get out of the car because she didn’t want to go to jail.
When Dunscomb said, “Well you are clearly drunk,” Johnson responded with “I know,” per the officer's report.
When Johnson finally left the car, Dunscomb conducted three field sobriety tests. After Johnson failed the first two tests, Dunscomb halted the final test halfway through.
Johnson was administered a breath test which reported she had a blood alcohol content of .152, higher than the legal limit of 0.08, according to the report.
Tippecanoe County Jail staff reported that Johnson was uncooperative when asked to undress during processing at the jail. Johnson was arrested for OWI and resisting law enforcement.
On the same night, LPD officer Mason Bishop responded to a vehicle that slid by the intersection of McCarty Lane and Main Street.
The vehicle had run off the road, and nearly slid into a retention pond, according to police reports. When confronted, Ethan Hunnicutt, a student in the College of Science who was driving the car, said he was trying to maneuver around another vehicle when his car ran off the road.
Another LPD officer was already on the scene and said Hunnicutt “stumbled out of the car.” Bishop noticed that Hunnicutt’s eyes were “bloodshot and watery,” and he could reportedly “smell the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the car and from Ethan’s exhaled breath,” according to police reports.
Hunnicutt reportedly told officers he had left a friend’s house after watching the Super Bowl, but denied having consumed any alcohol.
Because of the night’s snow and freezing temperatures, Bishop performed one field sobriety test on Hunnicutt before taking him to the IU Arnett Hospital to perform the others. He failed all three tests, according to police.
Bishop applied for a blood-test warrant for and received one in the early hours of Monday morning. When the results came back, Hunnicutt had a BAC of .138 and also tested positive for cannabis.
When Hunnicutt was transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail, staff found a Michigan Driver’s License in his wallet. Noticing that the date of birth on the license did not match the date on his Indiana Operator’s License, officers ran the license number and determined the Michigan Driver’s License to be counterfeit.
Hunnicutt was arrested on charges of possessing a false ID, minor consumption of alcohol and OWI. He was cited for driving while suspended, as the status on his license showed a suspension with a re-eligibility date of July 17.