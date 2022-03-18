A Purdue student has been charged with a count of misdemeanor theft in a January incident in which he and a roommate allegedly waited until they could enter an apartment building behind a resident and each carried a beanbag chair out of a lounge.
Hyun Woo Lee, of 201 N. Martin Jischke Drive in West Lafayette, is accused of then using his white SUV to carry the bean bag chairs away on the morning of Jan. 27, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday. He and his roommate, who according to court records has not yet been charged in the incident, were captured on surveillance cameras.
Someone affiliated with the apartment complex, Evergreen Rentals at 117 E. Columbia St., called police after finding the SUV in the Northwestern parking garage, according to the affidavit. West Lafayette police officers arrested Lee, who took the officers to retrieve the chairs from his apartment.
The Sofa Sack Plush chairs were reportedly worth $171.63 each.
Both men admitted the theft to police and were arrested, according to the affidavit.