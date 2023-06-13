The West Lafayette Wellness Center pool will have its deck resurfaced for the third time.
At the West Lafayette Board of Works meeting Tuesday morning, Kathryn Lozano, Parks and Recreation superintendent, said the pool will be closed for three weeks but the work may be finished sooner.
"We've had a lot of issues with the deck," Lozano said. "The first time we redid it, it was too slippery, and we had a lot of slips and falls. The second time, it was just horrible. ... Third time's a charm."
Lozano said the pool will also be drained, cleaned and refilled while closed.
"Our hope with closing it in the summer is people will be able to use the outdoor municipal pool," Lozano said.
The Wellness Center pool will close Monday.