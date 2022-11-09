The Trustee positions of Fairfield and Wabash Townships stayed Democrat on Tuesday night, respectively electing Monica Casanova with 52.47% of the vote and Angel Valentin with 64.25% of the vote.
The election comes after former Democratic Trustee Taletha Coles of Fairfield was removed on September 27th before facing more than 40 felony charges, including theft, forgery and fraud.
Casanova said the corruption scandal of her predecessor hung over her campaign.
“There’s a lot of rebuilding of trust I must do,” she said. “Voters want to know that I will be transparent and accountable to my community.”
Valentin and Casanova are both Hispanic, and Casanova believes their identities have shaped their campaigns.
“(My identity) influences my day to day life. It’s inextricable from my campaign and everything I do,” Casanova said.
Valentin was optimistic about his chances of winning, believing his largest base of support comes from firefighters in Wabash township.
“We want to make sure we provide good fire protection to all parts of Wabash Township,” he said. “Because of this, the professional firefighter’s union of Indiana has endorsed our campaign.”
Casanova’s opponent, Republican April O’Brien, as well as Valentin’s opponent, Republican Eric Hoppenjans, both failed to make appearances and were unable to comment.