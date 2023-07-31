After five years of singing with Lafayette group The Velocity District, Alexcia Plummer sang with them for the last time on Wednesday.
Their show at The Spot Tavern’s monthly jazz night, was a little more exciting than their average one.
“This is definitely going to be the longest show we’ve ever played,” Bonyea Killebrew, Velocity District’s “keys and winds” player, said on Tuesday. “This particular event for the Spot is usually just two hours, but because this is what it is, we just said, ‘Look, we’re just going to do everything we want to do tonight.’”
This means playing almost all their favorite songs and all the favorites the crowd normally likes at their venues, which often include places such as the Spot, Bistro 501 and other private events throughout the area.
When not behind the mic, Plummer is a lawyer who negotiates research contracts at Purdue.
“I love what I do, because at the end of that contract, it is to support research and innovation,” she said.
Now that she is finishing up with The Velocity District and will be finishing up her work with Purdue soon, she is planning on moving to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.
She’s lived in Dubai in the past and performed as a singer, and since then her “heart’s been in Dubai,” she said. She tries to travel there at least once a year when she can.
“I’m a person who loves thinking futuristic and for me that is Dubai,” she said. “And I decided to move back again to expand my business Lux Immersive Travel. I curate tours of Dubai.”
Plummer’s lived in many different places and held a variety of different professions. She’s originally from New Orleans and found herself living in Michigan for a little while before moving to Dubai and finally to Lafayette.
She wants to move back to Dubai because she promised herself she would chase happiness and freedom.
“For me that is traveling and doing music,” she said.
All of the other band members also have jobs outside of music. Killebrew is a software developer, Jacob Johnson, the guitar player, is an elementary school teacher, Scott Eberhard, the bassist, is a high school teacher, and drummer Alex Mason does IT support for Purdue.
“We have the choice to work with people that we want to be with, rather than being a group with people just to make money,” Mason said.
It will make it a little difficult for them, he said, when they try to find another singer, but if they can find someone they can be good friends with, it’ll be worth it.
When asked how they feel looking forward to their last performance together, Killebrew said it’s “bittersweet.”
“Bittersweet and sweaty,” Plummer added. The others nodded in agreement.
Looking back
The band formed in fall of 2017, Mason said.
“About a year — maybe less than a year — into playing we were playing at a place called Bistro 501, it’s downtown,” he said. “And the owner of Bistro was like ‘Hey, I met this woman who sings, her name’s Alexcia. Here’s her number, you should contact her.’ And so we did. And she joined up.”
Her first official gig with the group was in October 2018.
Before Plummer joined the group, they mostly performed instrumental stuff. Occasionally they would have a guest singer or piano player, but they didn’t have anyone in the group who was just a singer.
“Once Alexcia joined the band, we kind of realized our like bread and butter was soul, funk, R&B, that sort of stuff” Mason said.
He said he and Killebrew also really liked that style and pushed the others to love it as much as they did, and they did.
Although that might be their “bread and butter,” it is far from the only thing they perform.
“We’re an eclectic band,” Plummer said. “I love telling people ‘We also play video game music.’ So pretty much everything.”
Their most recent performance before Wednesday’s show was two Sundays prior. It was a benefit show for Habitat for Humanity. Adults and kids alike came to the show and danced along with the music.
“That’s what I love, too, about us,” Plummer said. “We can get grown folks to dance. We can get little kids to dance and sometimes sing with us, we have some Disney tunes.”
Overall, “it was fun,” she said.
Because it was a benefit show for Habitat for Humanity, she said it also spoke directly to who the band members are as activists in the community.
“We stand for social justice,” Mason said. “We stand for LGBTQ rights, trans rights and other things. If people come up and ask us about it, we’ll tell them and we’re not afraid to because why would we be afraid?”
Plummer is also a member of the Younger Women’s Task Force, a national activist group with a local chapter.
All of them having similar ideals like this has made it easier for them to be closer friends and have a stronger sense of camaraderie.
“Every gig that we’ve done, both paid and a benefit, if you will, we’ve all been on one accord,” Plummer said.
The closeness the band members have with one another was evident almost immediately after forming. As they got to know each other better and became closer friends, it made their playing more enjoyable.
“A lot of people don’t realize being a band is a lot of work,” Eberhard said. “But it’s great when you get to work with people that you actively enjoy and care about and like to be around.”
The band practices together almost every Sunday. They’ll have band dinners, Thanksgivings and other times they hang out with each other.
“After gigs, we’re like, ‘hey, anyone want to hang out?’” Mason said.
The show
Forty to fifty people streamed in and out of the hot performance room in the Spot Wednesday evening.
“The show was amazing!” Plummer said in a Facebook message Thursday morning.
The band expected the show to go about three hours, which is still about an hour longer than the usual slot at the spot. But they ended up finishing nearly four and a half hours after they started.
Plummer said she was pretty nervous before the show started. She wanted it to be a great last show, so she felt a lot of pressure.
I’m “proud of my band and our performance,” she said, “and overwhelmed with love.”
The crowd interacted very loudly with their performances, dancing and screaming. They sang along for all of Velocity District’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”
“From the crowd participation in singing and dancing to the outpouring of love that was shown through their words and the tip jar,” she said. “The crowd showed up and showed out for us.”
It was about 85 degrees Fahrenheit outside when the performance was going on.
“It was definitely bittersweet,” Plummer said the morning after. “And sweaty!”