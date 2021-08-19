A Wabash Township firefighter who lost his job as part of the ongoing disputes between the township board and Trustee Jennifer Teising has sued her and the township, alleging that he is owed back pay and is still an employee.
Assistant Chief in Training Joe Wade and firefighters Travis Merkel and Drew Hampton were fired June 28. Wade, of Battle Ground, filed suit Thursday in a complaint for breach of contract.
Teising faces 20 criminal charges of theft after a grand jury decided this summer she is liable for the pay she has collected as trustee despite allegations she no longer lives in the township and that she has not performed her duties there, including not paying bills or disseminating poor relief money. Among the disputes, Teising has cited lack of funding to pay the three full-time firefighters, instead allowing fire protection to be carried out only by volunteers.
Wade was hired in September 2012. The lawsuit alleges Teising abandoned her position as trustee and that she and the township are responsible for acknowledging his continuing employment "until the date when a new lawful trustee with legitimate statutory powers is appointed and can make a lawful determination as to his employment and the status of fire protection in the township."
The lawsuit also alleges the township's fire engine is "at risk of immediate repossession" because she has not "examined or settled all accounts and demands chargeable against the township."
Meanwhile, Teising has filed motions for a change of venue and of prosecutor in the criminal case against her because of extensive pretrial publicity. The judge in the case has not ruled on the requests.