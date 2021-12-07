A Lafayette man charged with possession of child pornography Tuesday, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Allen Howard, 49, reportedly possessed child pornography from multiple accounts between March 2020 and Nov. 2021. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led officers from the Lafayette Police Department to find two emails with an IP address located in Lafayette to have photos depicting child pornography stored in Google Photos.
Howard’s identity was confirmed through records from the email addresses and Google account. Howard’s phone records showed that numerous images of child pornography was downloaded, saved and accessed between Jan. 1 2020 and May 31, 2020, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant was executed on Dec. 1 for Howard’s electronic devices. There, Howard admitted to possessing child pornography and said that more images may still be stored on the electronic devices seized from the residence, the affidavit states.
Howard was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on Dec. 1 and charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor found and one felony count of possession of child pornography.