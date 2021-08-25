A Lafayette man has been charged with battering a pregnant woman, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Darryl Woodard Jr., 22, allegedly beat the victim during an argument at the victim’s residence on Aug. 13. Woodard and the victim reportedly dated for two years before breaking up, and the victim was seven weeks pregnant with Woodard’s child, the affidavit states.
Woodard allegedly forced the victim onto a bed and strangled her, and the victim reported being unable to breathe. The victim also had marks on her neck, redness on one of her ears and a scratch on her arm from Woodard punching her in the head, legs and arms. She told Woodard she was bleeding and had lower stomach pain, and Woodard threatened to kill her if his unborn child died, according to the affidavit.
Woodard was charged with two counts of domestic battery, one count of domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman, one count of domestic battery in violation of a no contact order, one count of strangulation and one count of invasion of privacy.