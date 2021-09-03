A Lafayette man was arrested Thursday after allegedly exposing himself in a Burger King.
Brandon Deno, 28, reportedly pulled his pants down and exposed himself after police were called for a fight inside the Burger King. Deno and another male were in a verbal altercation, Lafayette police Sgt. Ian O’Shields said.
At one point, Deno fell down and got a bloody nose. Deno told police he pulled his pants down to prove that he didn’t have any weapons on him, O’Shields said. He was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a preliminary charge of public nudity.