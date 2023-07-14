This summer, Indiana State Police are teaming up with other Indiana law enforcement agencies to keep drivers and passengers safe by raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and urging drivers to obey speed limits.
Until July 31, law enforcement officers will be on high alert for speeding vehicles while participating in the Speeding Slows You Down campaign, financed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, according to a state police news release Friday.
Not only is speeding illegal, it's also deadly. In 2021, speeding killed 252 people in Indiana, accounting for more than one-quarter of all crash fatalities. Tragically, there was a dramatic increase (15%) in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2021 to 2022.
Preliminary data shows that in 2022, speeding killed 290 people in Indiana, with nearly 300 fatalities projected in 2023. ISP wants to remind drivers that, no matter how seasoned you are as a driver, ultimately, "speeding slows you down."
Speeding reduces a driver's ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object or an unexpected curve. Even the safest cars with the newest technologies are limited in how much they can help reduce the odds of a crash. "Speed limit signs are not suggestions; they are the law," Indiana State Police Lt. Tom McKee said in the release.
According to data from ICJI, more people crash while speeding on local roads than on highways. In 2022, 77% of all speeding-related traffic crashes on Indiana roads were on non-interstate roads.