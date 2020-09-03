Thirty Greek houses at the Bloomington campus have been directed to quarantine by the Monroe County Health Department, according to a running list on the university’s website.
The number of houses being forced to quarantine has ballooned since eight were initially listed in an IU news release Aug. 27. Two days later, three houses were added to the total, followed by reports of three on Monday, five on Tuesday and 11 on Wednesday.
IU released data for its mitigation testing program Monday, which aims to “pinpoint the spread of COVID in our communities,” an update to its COVID-19 testing dashboard said.
“At IU Bloomington, the positivity rate among Greek houses was 8.1% of students tested, while the residence halls had a positivity rate of 1.63% of students tested,” a Monday briefing on the previous week’s results states. “The rate of positive results within Greek houses is concerning; the rate in our residence halls shows a slight uptick above on-arrival testing, although similar to what other universities with robust testing programs have seen.”
The university said it will shift focus to conduct additional testing within the Greek system, as well as for dorms with higher rates of infection.
Wabash College
Around 30 miles south of Purdue’s campus, the Montgomery County Health Department announced a cluster of positive coronavirus cases among students at Wabash College.
Fourteen of the county’s 20 additional cases announced in a Wednesday press release were students at Wabash. The county’s total was exactly 446 as of Wednesday, roughly a third of Tippecanoe County’s total.
In addition to social distancing and mask-wearing, the release says the college has used “random testing and an app used to monitor symptoms of students and staff” to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Students who test positive for COVID-19 are isolated and cared for by staff on campus,” the press release adds. “Close contacts identified through contact tracing are sent home in most cases to quarantine.”