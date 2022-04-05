Today is the first day of in-person voting in Indiana for the 2022 Primary Election, according to a press release by the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State.
"Today is the beginning of primary election season," Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said in the press release. "Over the next 28 days, Hoosiers can vote early, in-person before Primary Election Day. I encourage every registered voter to take advantage of the early-voting window and cast their ballot at a time that is convenient for them. Indiana continues to lead the way when it comes to conducting accessible elections."
Military families are encouraged to remind those serving overseas to request an absentee ballot in advance of the deadline, the press release said. Requests for absentee ballots by mail must be delivered by April 21.
In-person absentee voting is open till May. 2. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote absentee in-person, the press release said. Voters who choose to vote by mail may request an absentee ballot online at www.indianavoters.com or from their county clerk's office.
Hoosier voters can go to www.indianavoters.com to view a sample ballot and check their voting locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required to vote absentee in-person.