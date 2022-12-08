Addiction resources in Lafayette

Gateway to Hope is Tippecanoe County’s syringe service program. Participants can go to the LTHC Homeless Services building weekly to exchange used syringes for sterile replacements. This helps prevent the spread of infections such as HIV and reduces the risk of cross contamination and overdose. The program also gives out naloxone, fentanyl test strips, sterile water, first aid supplies, antibiotic ointment and cleaning alcohol. Participants can get free tests for bloodborne illnesses like HIV and Hepatitis C.
815 N. 12th St. Door #6, Lafayette
Contact: Grace Paton, program manager, 317-982-1113
Recovery Cafe provides peer support in recovery and provides access to other local resources. Participants aren’t limited to drug addiction recovery. They can be recovering from grief, trauma or anything else.
Location: 330 Fountain St., Lafayette
Contact: 765-609-0826
A Better Life – Brianna’s Hope is a Christian faith-based treatment center with 48 chapters across Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia. Named after a woman who died after a heroin addiction, it aims to support people in recovery through faith.
Location: 615 W. 22nd St. Lafayette
Contact: 219-433-3156
Home with Hope is a halfway house and addiction treatment center in Lafayette. Staying there requires participation in a 12-step program and requiring a sponsor within the first 30 days of residency.
Location: 1119 Ferry St., Lafayette
Contact: 765-807-0009
NeverUseAlone Inc. is a national corporation that drug users can call, so they don’t have to use drugs alone. The person on the other end can talk to them or just listen if the user overdoses.
Contact: 800-484-3731