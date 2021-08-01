The Lafayette City Council chambers were filled to the brim Friday morning when nine police officers received the Bronze Merit Award for their service to the city.
Also recognized were six newly sworn-in officers and one who was promoted to sergeant.
Lafayette Police Chief Patrick Flannelly awarded officers Michael Sears, Daniel Anthrop, Nicholas Maxwell, Brittany Tate, Zach Cain, and Brad Servies for their work in a missing child and attempted murder case on April 19.
Maxwell first went to the house of the missing girl’s neighbor, James Brian Chadwell. Maxwell said Chadwell seemed suspicious in the two times they spoke, and he knew something wasn’t right.
“It was what he said to me,” Maxwell said, “it was just too unique and not what someone would say to having a 9-year-old girl in their house.”
It was after Maxwell’s second conversation with Chadwell that he and the rest of the officers raided the house and found the girl.
Despite Chadwell’s arrest within an hour of the report, Maxwell said he wished he would have taken action sooner.
“It was tremendous (to get the arrest), but I felt guilty for not being able to go inside the first and second time I was there,” he said.
The expedient rescue of the child was a point of pride for Flannelly, who cited statistics about missing child reports.
“Seventy-six percent of those (abducted) children do not survive the first three hours,” he said. “Eighty-nine percent do not survive the first 24 hours. In 60% of those cases, two hours has passed before the first contact is made with local law enforcement.
“Your window for a successful recovery is very very small.”
Anthrop accompanied the girl from the moment she was found up to her treatment at a local hospital.
“It was the first call of the day, and it was all hands on deck,” Anthrop said. “Everybody who responded was still very new.”
While staying loyal to protocol, Anthrop said the decision to take action relied heavily on instinct.
“In that situation, it can be overwhelming, but you see what needs to be done and you prioritize,” he said.
Sometimes the job “relies more on life experience,” as is the case of Bronze Merit recipient Officer Marc Griffith.
Griffith was recognized for delivering a baby unassisted in November, 2020.
He was called to the woman’s home while she was in labor, and took action when he realized there was no way to take her to a hospital.
Griffith, who is a father, used the limited experience he had to help deliver the baby.
“It’s not like I hadn’t been through it before,” he said.
After delivering the baby, he noticed that the baby’s umbilical cord was wrapped around its neck and worked to unravel it, which saved the baby’s life.
Contrary to popular belief, police officers are not trained to deliver babies — it’s a job typically reserved for emergency medical technicians, Griffith said.
Following their recognition, Officer Jacob Daubenmier was promoted to sergeant. Mayor Roswarski swore him in, and Daubenmier’s wife pinned the three chevron insignia to his collar as a broad smile stretched over his face and the crowd erupted in applause.
At the ceremony’s close, six new officers were sworn in. Each officer is from somewhere different — one is all the way from Donica, Mexico.
State Representative Sheila Klinker presented the new recruits with a certificate and the crowd dispersed with another eruption of applause and photo ops with family members.