In response to West Lafayette’s resolution declaring racism a public health crisis in July, the West Lafayette Human Relations Commission passed a motion to request $25,000 annually for two years from the city.
The funds are planned to be used to hire a professional who can create “metrics” to evaluate the effects of racism on public health, said Erin Easter, Director of Development in West Lafayette.
Vice Chair Charlie Shook said the HRC needed a “sense of direction” to address the crisis. They may also request office space.
Members of the HRC spent about 30 minutes of Tuesday’s hour-long meeting in Margerum City Hall discussing the initial process of seeking approval from West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis.
The HRC is not included in West Lafayette’s budget, so the ultimate funding request will go to the Board of Public Works and Safety for approval.
The HRC is composed of nine mayor-appointed volunteers who investigate public complaints of discrimination. Complaints can be filed through West Lafayette’s website.
Once a complaint is filed, provided it is not against a municipal employee, the HRC conducts an investigation. Both parties in the complaint are interviewed and the HRC conducts a hearing to determine if the defendant is at fault.
If found at fault, the decision will be available on public records but does not include civil charges, Easter said.
“We are a resource for any instance of discrimination,” Easter said. “Our goal is to adjudicate and investigate, not point fingers, and to shed light on the best practices to make all people feel welcomed.”
Defendants are not required by law to cooperate with HRC investigations, but are automatically found at fault if they do not, Easter said.
The HRC processed its most recent formal complaint in 2019. They also listen to informal complaints from the public during their meetings.
The HRC is accepting applicants for two vacant positions on the committee.
“We are making an effort to consider applicants who are not white men,” Shook said during discussion of new applicants.