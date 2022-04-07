Multiple reports have been made of a “suspicious” man knocking on apartment doors or approaching people late at night asking them for money and help with his car.
The West Lafayette Police Department received a report of a man going door to door at 45 N. Salisbury St. Saturday night and telling people that his car broke down and that he needed money to travel Kansas City, Missouri, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
WLPD officers reported the incident in the logs as criminal mischief.
After he was reported, a WLPD officer spoke to him briefly, identified and released him. Because the man was not arrested or formally charged with a crime, The Exponent will not publish his name or photo.
Two nights later, Morgan Tratta saw who she believes to be the man.
Tratta, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, was walking to her car on Monday in the parking lot of the Wabash Landing at 8:30 p.m. where she came across him.
After the incident, she said she sent a message to the Purdue University Dance Marathon group chat saying she heard a man shouting at her, asking if she knew anything about cars. He also told her his car was not working and that there was a child inside.
Her instincts kicked in and she quickly went in her car and drove off, Tratta said in a Wednesday Zoom call. She said the man continued to follow her car in the beginning, and then she stopped looking back.
Multiple people in the group chat reached out to her claiming they had also interacted with the same man before, she said. Many of these people live in apartments around State Street.
College of Liberal Arts senior Gracie Wirick went through a similar situation Tuesday night.
Wirick said she was at a friend’s apartment on Salisbury Street when they both heard a knock at the door around 9 p.m. Wirick said her friend opened the door and talked to the man, who asked for help fixing his car.
“He asked if my friend knew anything about cars, and then he was telling him that he was here from Kansas City,” Wirick said. “(He said) that there was no gas in his car, and he needed some money, and that there was a child in the car.
“And then again, asked for money.”
Wirick said she didn’t see the man herself but said her friend described him as being an approximately 5-foot-9-inch Black man with facial hair.
Wirick said after her friend refused to help or step outside the apartment, the man quickly walked away from the apartment.
“I live two blocks away from my friend,” Wirick said, “and I still texted my boyfriend to come pick me up (after the incident).”