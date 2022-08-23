A West Lafayette woman was allegedly scammed out of about $5,000 last week by a person claiming to be an immigration official.
The victim told police Friday that the scammer said there was a problem with her visa, so she would have to pay the scammer through Zelle to “keep from being arrested,” West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
Ferguson said Zelle, an online banking app, is a common app scammers will use.
“The U.S. government does not accept, nor do they even request these forms of payment,” he said. “No legitimate business uses gift cards for payment. Gift cards are for gifts. It should also be suspicious when a person identifies themselves using one name but then asks you to send money to an account with someone else's name.”