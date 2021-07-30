The sounds of revving engines and chattering car enthusiasts filled the Hot Summer Nights Car Show in Lafayette Friday night.
Local car fanatics cruised into the parking lot at 2200 Elmwoof Avenue in their muscle cars, rat rods and more to show off their rides, whether they were as old as the 1960s or right out of the factory.
Eddie Ruby brought his vintage black Mustang, which he's had for 25 years.
“I love classic mustangs," he said. It’s all about the nostalgia for me. I’d love to drive it down to a 50s ice cream shop or anything from back then.”
Similar to other enthusiasts, Ruby’s car holds significant sentimental value.
“I’ve had this car since high school,” he said, “I met my wife in this thing.”
In addition to classic cars, more unconventional cars were present, like Doug Fox’s reverse tricycle, which he made himself.
It was inspired by reverse tricycle designs published by Popular Mechanics, but Fox decided it was easier to build it from the ground up.
Starting with a block of foam, the shape of the car was cut out and covered with fiberglass, Fox said. The engine powering the car is actually from a Goldwing 1800 motorcycle.
“I started it in 2013 and it took me five years to finish it,” Fox said, “but it was driveable after about three and a half.”
Although the car is homemade, Fox’s reverse tricycle is a registered vehicle in Indiana and can be driven on the road.
Because the seats are side by side and the cabin is enclosed, the driver doesn't need to wear a helmet either, Ruby said.
As patrons viewed the cars, they also had the opportunity to purchase a souvenir fit for the occasion: a vintage license plate.
Richard Collins has been collecting license plates for 33 years, and has amassed a collection large enough for him to make it his livelihood.
“I’ve got about 20,000 license plates total, and I’ve got every state and every year,” Collins said. Of the plates available for purchase, the oldest ones were more than 100 years old, being Michigan plates from 1915.
Collins’ collection is split between his home in his birthplace of Anderson, Indiana and his home in Florida.
The Hot Summer Nights Car Show’s first night may be over, but it will continue on into Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.