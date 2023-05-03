A construction project began this week along Klondike Road, and police are advising that you avoid the area if you can.
The project will add a turn lane in the areas of Klondike elementary and middle schools, according to a news release from the Tippecanoe County sheriff's office. Klondike Road will have lane restrictions along the school area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area, especially in the mornings and afternoons during school arrivals and dismissals.
There will be increased traffic congestion throughout the remainder of the school year.
"Please be patient and allow extra travel time if you will be traveling through this area," police advise.