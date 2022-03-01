Inmate Brandon Crider-Harris was denied for the second time in appellate court by state prosecutor Jackie Starbuck, during a hearing on Monday in Lafayette Circuit Court.
Harris was initially sentenced in 2011 and is not scheduled for release until June of 2024. He was hoping that the court would move it up to August of 2023, however the state denied this without hesitation.
Harris was convicted of robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit robbery and being a habitual offender in 2011.
Since then, Harris has been spending his time incarcerated to work on being a better man, he said, by taking advantage of inmate programs such as the Case Plan Credit Time. This program allows inmates to complete goals, such as working a steady job and learning responsible life skills, to reduce their sentence. This program also helps inmates re-enter and become a productive member of their community, said the Indiana Government website.
When asked what Harris’ employment looked like inside the prison, he answered that he has a full time job within the prison. He said he has a lot of work ethic, and enjoys working. Additionally, he said he wants to go back to school at Ivy Tech and get a degree.
“I work from 4 am - 4pm. I have a great work ethic,” Harris said. “Usually I’m covered head to toe in grease and grime, but today they gave me a day off.I really love my job.”
Harris has accumulated two write ups since his last meeting with the court. His first write up was for getting caught using a cellphone. When asked about this, Harris said he was using a cellphone because he was losing custody of his son.
Since his son's mother was not in the picture and he was incarcerated, there was nothing he could do, Harris said. He was moved to a different facility because of the first infraction, and received a tattoo of his son's name and birthday, which caused a second write up.
“I understand it’s your job to punish bad behavior but most people I know love this (being a criminal), when I was younger I did because it was all I knew, but then I had kids,” Harris said. ”If I were to get out today I do have a gameplan on what I will do, and I don't say I’m going to do something and don’t do it.
“I am deeply remorseful for what I’ve done, for the robberies. I regret it everyday, the man in me regrets it everyday.
“I’m asking that I be shown some compassion.”
Despite his plea, the state of Indiana did not change their position on the case.
“I understand he has no thoughts of committing a crime, but people get out all the time with no intent and end up right back here,” Jackie Starbuck, the prosecutor representing the state, said.
However, Judge Sean Persin made sure to place emphasis on all the hard work Harris has done, and how important it is that he doesn’t lose sight of how important that work is.
“You’ve done a lot of time in prison and I told you last time I thought your conduct was magnificent.” Persin said.
“I think you have some lower level write ups. Those aren’t a problem to me,” Persin said. “You’re on a good path forward, stay on that path.”
Harris said he is hopeful that he will be released in June of 2024.
“I want to get out and be an uncle to my nieces and nephews, a big brother to my sisters,” Harris said.”I really am sorry.”