Officers from three departments responded to an alleged battery Monday morning after a middle-aged woman reported being tackled to the ground while jogging.
The victim was jogging on a trail near the intersection of Cumberland Avenue and U.S. 231 around 9 a.m., Purdue University Police Department Capt. Song Kang said.
When her alleged assailant tackled her, he was holding a rock, police logs state.
A passing motorist intervened, honking her horn and causing the suspect to flee, West Lafayette Police Department Lt. Jon Eager said. Shortly after, officers from PUPD, WLPD and the Tippecanoe County Police Department arrived on the scene, according to police logs.
Though the incident occurred outside PUPD's jurisdiction, four of its officers assisted in searching for the suspect, Kang said.
The suspect is still at large as of Wednesday evening and WLPD has opened an investigation, Eager said.
The suspect is described in Purdue police logs as a Hispanic male between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was reportedly wearing a gray shirt and black pants.