Indiana neither gained nor lost congressional seats this decade, after the U.S. Census Bureau announced population and apportionment data from the 2020 census Monday afternoon.
The Hoosier State saw a population increase of 4.7% over the past decade and maintains a population of 6,785,528 people, according to census data.
The data released included congressional apportionment population counts and number of representatives for each of the 50 states, along with the resident population counts for the nation, the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
An interactive map with the apportionment data is now available here. It includes data such as: number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, changes to each state’s number of seats in the House of Representatives and population per representative for each state.
Ron Jarmin, acting director for the U.S. Census Bureau, said the U.S. population as of April 1, 2020 was 331,449,281 during Monday's live-streamed census announcement.
Overall the nation's population growth over the past decade clocked in at 7.4%, the second-slowest growth rate the nation has ever recorded, according to today's briefing.
The Midwest saw a 3.1% increase in population from 2010 to 2020, Jarmin said.
This year's census is also the first time Purdue students are included in the West Lafayette census data.
Demographic and redistricting data will be released at a later date, Jarmin said.