A Lafayette man was arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Ramsey Spanton, 20, was taken into custody at his residence on the 1900 block of Union Street, and was later booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to a Lafayette Police press release.
He was arrested after an investigation led by LPD, which received a lead from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
LPD Lt. Randy Sherer said there is a constant collaboration with the NMEC, and that there are no further suspects in the case.
Spanton is being held without bond.