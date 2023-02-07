A couple hundred corporate executives, public officials and Purdue representatives crowded into the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds Monday morning for the latest installment of the Greater Lafayette Commerce’s State of the Cities and County Luncheon.
Audience members ate pasta and desserts while listening to the keynote speakers of the event: Governor Eric Holcomb, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski and Purdue President Mung Chiang.
The companies represented in the audience included major employers in Tippecanoe County, such as Duke Energy, Franciscan Health, Allstate, Ford and Old National Bank.
County commissioner Thomas Murtaugh was first to speak, praising the GLC organizers for hosting the largest event in the history of the GLCLuncheon series and reiterating the goal to create over 2,500 new jobs in the county by 2027.
After Murtaugh, Chiang spoke about Purdue’s commitment to investing in more job creation in the county and developing industry around campus, particularly in Discovery Park.
“We will continue to invest along the Hard Tech Corridor,” Chiang said. “Developed by our governor and our state, it will stretch from Purdue University in Indianapolis to Discovery Park in West Lafayette. It will be the center for jobs in tech and pharmaceutical manufacturing.”
Stan Pinegar, the president of Duke Energy in Indiana, spoke, announcing that Duke Energy has created over $200,000 worth of investment in Tippecanoe County since last year.
“Duke Energy has the privilege of touching a broad swath of Indiana, with a presence in 69 counties,” he said. “But the dynamism (in Tippecanoe County) is unparalleled, and it's because of the work of all of you and our leadership.”
Finally, the main event of the morning began when Holcomb, Roswarski, Dennis and county commissioner Tracy Brown took the stage.
The officials engaged in a Q&A segment, with Holcomb asking the other three questions about development of industry, housing, healthcare and policing.
One of the questions Holcomb asked was how the Indiana government can help Tippecanoe County with further developing its industry.
“Leave us alone,” Dennis said.
“But bring your checkbook next time,” Brown added.
Roswarski said that he intends to continue cooperation between the Lafayette city government and the private sector, calling the corporate representatives in the audience an important part of the county’s economy.
“(The city government’s) job is not really to create more jobs, but it is to create a business environment and economic environment that allows the private sector to make more investments in our community,” he said.
During the event, Dennis said housing prices in West Lafayette — especially surrounding Purdue — are too high for the average student to afford, and he hopes the next mayor will continue to develop policies to bring housing prices down.
“The biggest housing crisis we have in Tippecanoe County is the costs,” he said. “We may have a booming housing market, but our success story has its own challenges.”
Roswarski followed Dennis’ comments up, talking about further housing development on the outskirts of Greater Lafayette.
“We plan to open up a total of 4,350 acres here in our community for continued housing development,” Roswarski said. “We are positioning our community for many, many more years into the future.”
At one point, the men discussed the value of having a law enforcement background as public servants. Roswarski, Dennis and Brown all had careers as police officers before being elected to their positions.
“(As a police officer), you learn to process different ideas and to be open to different points of view. It makes you more inclusive of all people,” Roswarski said. “I think that bodes well. People will come to see me and say (what we can do), because they know I’ll listen.”
Roswarski emphasized his desire to see people “get out and work” on helping the poor and disenfranchised in the community, citing his law enforcement background as the most major influence on this desire.
“I don’t need anybody just to pick up trash along the trails or in parks,” he said. “I really need folks that are willing to touch the lives of other people in a meaningful way, and to go out there with boots on the ground.”
Brown agreed, saying that too many people in the county ignore the plights of others.
“To all the young leaders out there, get off your email and get off your phone,” Brown said. “Put down your phone, get out into the community, and get face time with people.”
At one point, Holcomb asked all the current and retired law enforcement officers in the crowd to stand, thanking them for their service in protecting the Indiana community.
The event ended with Holcomb thanking Dennis, who he calls “brother John,” for his service to the community, telling him that he has done many great things for the county and the state.
“Your legend goes far outside of the city limits, or this county border or the state border,” he told Dennis. “I’m proud to consider you a brother and it’s my privilege to honor you for all that you do.”