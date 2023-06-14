Nike Haynie looked down at his hands as he was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the 2020 murder of 46-year-old Marc Sherwood.
During the sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon, family members of both the defendant and the victim were allowed to give statements to Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin regarding the character of the person they were representing.
“Nike is the kindest soul that I know,” his mother, Tawanda Haynie, said. “Nike cares more about other people than sometimes himself.”
Sherwood and Haynie met “a month shy” of Haynie’s 18th birthday on a gay dating app, Jak’d, according to testimony in his May trial. The pair lived together for about 45 days in Sherwood’s Lafayette home.
Haynie stabbed Sherwood 12 times on the night of Oct. 29, 2020, after he claimed Sherwood tried to “hurt and rape him.” A jury found the 21-year-old guilty of murder last month.
“He was remorseful from the moment he called me,” his mother said. “I know him personally, but it was expressed instantly, he sought help. He didn’t feel that a life didn’t matter, he wanted to be safe.”
Later, when Persin was deciding Haynie’s sentence, he said he would not take remorse into consideration as an aggravating or mitigating factor.
During Tawanda’s cross-examination, deputy prosecutor Cassidy Laux asked about a Child Protective Services report made on Aug. 3, 2020, two months before the murder. In the report, Tawanda said she was fearful of returning to her home because she thought Haynie was going to kill her.
“If that’s what’s on that paper, that must have been accurate at the time,” she said.
During the redirect, defense attorney Terence Kinnard clarified that was the only time Tawanda felt in danger because of her son.
“Absolutely,” she said. “My son has been focused on trying to harm himself, and I was trying to get him help with that.”
The prosecution called three members of the Sherwood family to give statements. As each approached the stand, they held up a framed picture of Sherwood as a young boy.
“Nike,” Sherwood’s sister-in-law, Tracy Sherwood, began, “we are here because of you. You deserve no leniency because you didn’t show Marc leniency.”
Each family member who testified on behalf of Sherwood begged Persin to give Haynie the maximum sentence of 65 years.
“There is no reason he (Sherwood) should be taken at such a young age,” Sherwood’s older brother, Bryan, said. “Giving someone like this anything less than the max sentence is like a slap in the face.”
Rachel Lamb, Sherwood’s cousin who testified during the trial, said Haynie has a history of violence and is incapable of being a functioning member of society.
“That was a heinous crime and a heinous act,” she said, turning to Haynie. “To Nike: The first stab you took was directly to the heart. You not only stabbed Marc’s heart, you stabbed each and every one of his family and friends' hearts with that first stab.”
Lamb said Haynie didn’t stop there; he chose to continually drag Sherwood’s character through the mud.
“I ask you, your honor, just as Nike considered the tool that would cause the most damage, please consider the sentence that offers the maximum impact,” she said. “Marc doesn't have the ability to live again. Why should Nike have the ability to walk out of prison at a young age and continue on with his life?”
Laux presented several voicemails from Sherwood to Haynie that were recovered from Haynie’s phone. Sherwood called Haynie “love” and “babe” in the voicemails and said he was worried about Haynie but would hear from him soon.
“It’s hard to tell much from a voicemail,” Persin said, “but he certainly sounded like a kind, caring soul.”
After playing the voicemails, Laux said there were 28 to 29 pages of Haynie’s disciplinary records from school and the Lafayette Police Department. Kinnard objected after 10 minutes, and after the two attorneys argued, Persin said he’d prefer to not have “trials at the trial.”
Laux concluded his recommendation by saying the maximum sentencing is saved for “the worst of the worst.”
“Do I think he is the worst of the worst?” Laux asked. “No. Do I think he could be? His track records show he could be.”
Kinnard believed Haynie’s upbringing and age should be mitigating factors.
“I don’t see aggravation, I see tragedy,” he said, looking at Haynie.
When he was asked what he wanted to do with his life after prison, Haynie said he would like to become a doctor or lawyer and help people.
“Your minimum sentence is 45 years. You can’t be a doctor or lawyer with a murder conviction,” Persin said. “You don’t comprehend what has happened. Two lives were lost that day.”
Persin reviewed what he saw as aggravating factors: the use of two knives, Haynie admitting to grabbing the largest knife he saw, Sherwood’s defenseless position and his lack of defense wounds. The mitigating factors were Haynie’s youthfulness, his mental illness and rough childhood.
Haynie’s sentence began at the advisory 55 years, and because the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating, the overall sentence was 60 years.
Persin said Haynie still can help people, by teaching youth who are incarcerated what he has learned.
Kinnard said he plans to appeal the sentence.
“I’m sorry it ended this way,” Kinnard told Haynie’s family and supporters outside the courtroom, “but we’re not done.”