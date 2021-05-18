A West Lafayette man is facing eight charges, including multiple felony charges, following a January crash on Sagamore Parkway where two children were allegedly left in the car after the driver and passenger fled the scene.
Cornelius Harrell, 18, said he was driving northbound on U.S. 52 on Jan. 29 when he struck another car crossing the highway, according to a probable cause affidavit. Harrell and a passenger who was not named in the affidavit reportedly left the scene, leaving two children in the car.
The responding officer noted that the girl, 10, was screaming, and the boy, 11, was crying and holding his arm. The other car involved in the crash was reportedly going west "through the green light" when Harrell's vehicle struck them on their left side. One passenger had to be extracted from the car by Lafayette Fire Department, and another passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The victims and the children in Harrell's car were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the affidavit.
The boy identified the driver as Harrell, according to the charging documents. Harrell said the two children in the back of his car were his cousins and acknowledged they were his responsibility. According to the affidavit, Harrell also admitted to leaving the scene and to not removing either of the children from his vehicle, or making contact with anyone in the other vehicle.
Electronic data from the car reportedly showed that Harrell's car had been traveling about 77 mph one second before the crash, with brakes being applied about .5 seconds before the crash, according to the charging documents. In an interview on April 20, Harrell acknowledged that he was involved in this crash, which happened while he was trying to "beat the red or yellow light" when he hit the other vehicle.
Harrell is being charged with two counts of felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, three felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury, two class A misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident and one class C misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. The state requested bond in the amount of $50,000 surety and $5,000 cash.
The Exponent wrote about Harrell last month when he was involved in an accident where he reportedly hit a Purdue student on a motorized scooter, in which he also left the scene following the accident.
According to online court records, Harrell has other pending cases against him in Tippecanoe County, including charges of battery, domestic battery and driving without a license.