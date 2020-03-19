One day after the Tippecanoe County Health Department announced that a county resident tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized while vacationing in Florida, it confirmed this morning in a press release the first presumptive positive case within county borders.
The release states that the person recently returned from Paris and remains hospitalized at IU Health Arnett Hospital. The individual continues to display symptoms of acute respiratory illness caused by coronavirus and "will be discharged when clinically indicated," reads the county's statement.
The health department said no additional information will be released about the patient, citing privacy laws.
In coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana State Health Department protocol, the county will begin to trace people who may have come into contact with the patient, per the release.