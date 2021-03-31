Garden enthusiasts are invited to join Purdue Extension’s Grass to Garden signature program this spring.
The "Grass to Garden" program guides participants through the stages of developing a community garden, according to a news release.
Purdue Extension educators from Lake, Porter, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties are hosting the Grass to Garden program 6-8:30 p.m. ET each Tuesday in April beginning April 6 and ending April 27. Local participants may attend via a virtual class.
Register at cvent.com/d/gjqmmk by Friday. The cost is $20. Contact Rebecca Koetz, Purdue Extension agriculture and natural resources educator – Lake County, at busser@purdue.edu for more information.