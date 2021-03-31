7/3/18 Purdue Weed Days corn

Garden enthusiasts are invited to join Purdue Extension’s Grass to Garden signature program this spring.

The "Grass to Garden" program guides participants through the stages of developing a community garden, according to a news release.

Purdue Extension educators from Lake, Porter, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties are hosting the Grass to Garden program 6-8:30 p.m. ET each Tuesday in April beginning April 6 and ending April 27. Local participants may attend via a virtual class.

Register at cvent.com/d/gjqmmk by Friday. The cost is $20. Contact Rebecca Koetz, Purdue Extension agriculture and natural resources educator – Lake County, at busser@purdue.edu for more information.

