Republican Spencer Deery defeated runner-up Democrat David Sanders in the race for Indiana Senate District 23 Tuesday night with 66% of the vote, maintaining a Republican hold on the district that has persisted since former Sen. Phil Boots retired last year, leaving the seat empty.
Deery, despite his win, failed to rally voters in his own county of Tippecanoe, only receiving 46.94% compared to Sanders’ 53.06%.
However, before results were called, Deery stated that this loss was expected and that he was confident in his ability to maintain his lead based on the rural support of District 23, which covers Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Warren, Fountain, Park and Vermillion counties.
Sanders, in contrast, said he expected to carry rural voters due to extensive canvassing in the area, and expressed disappointment when his hopes didn’t pan out.
“I haven’t been able to overcome what I believe is a largely partisan advantage,” he said.
Deery will focus on on building a stronger economy, improving the education system and investing in health care.
“We need a more resilient economy with higher-paying jobs and a well-trained workforce willing to fill them,” he told The Exponent. “That starts by strengthening education and workforce development at every level.”
He said Indiana’s abortion ban didn’t do enough for women in difficult situations but that the government had to draw a line.
“Government should draw ethical boundaries as to when a doctor can stop a baby’s heart, but it needs to get the details right and include proper exceptions,” he said in the statement to the Exponent.
Deery began his campaign just under a year ago, leaving his position at Purdue, where he served as Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ senior communications strategist and public policy analyst.
Daniels endorsed him, calling Deery a “talented, valued teammate, highly principled and a good family man.”
Unlike other Republican candidates, Deery said when he announced his run, he will bring the right leadership attributes and not “just yell really loud.”
Deery received over $180,000 in contributions from Jan. 1, 2021 to Oct. 24, according to Transparency USA, most of which came from Indiana Business for Responsive Government PAC and The Lukens Company.