A 23-year-old Illinois man has been preliminarily charged with several felonies, including neglect of a dependent causing death, after a police chase ended in a crash into an abandoned house in Brookston and the deaths of a woman and infant about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Last night at approximately 11:00 p.m., White County Sheriff’s Department requested that the Indiana State Police investigate a single-vehicle fatal crash at West 3rd Street and South Ripley Street in Brookston, IN.

The White County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit with a black 2013 BMW X3 driven by Joshua Brown, 23, from Springfield, Illinois, westbound on Indiana 18 into Brookston, according to an Indiana State Police news release Monday. The vehicle passed Indiana 43 onto 3rd Street a high rate of speed, ran off the road, hit a tree, and came to rest against an abandoned house on Ripley Street.

Brown attempted to flee from the vehicle but was quickly taken into custody, police said. The BMW was occupied by three adults, one juvenile, one toddler, and one infant. Brown was transported to a Lafayette area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police allege Brown was under the influence of a controlled substance, and he was later taken to White County Jail.

Despite lifesaving efforts, one adult and one infant were pronounced deceased at the scene by the White County coroner. Their names are being withheld pending identification and notification to the family.

Eric Stokes, a passenger, was taken to a Monticello area hospital, a juvenile passenger was transported by helicopter to a South Bend area hospital, and a toddler was transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis area hospital.

Brown's preliminary charges were:

Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death – Level 1 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle Causing Death (2 Counts) – Level 3 Felony

Reckless Driving Causing Death (2 Counts) – Level 5 Felony

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death (2 Counts) – Level 5 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

Stokes, 21, also from Springfield, was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement.